Photo: BBC America

It was a good weekend for TV, with more than half the episodes The A.V. Club reviewed receiving a B+ or higher. We’ve rounded up this weekend’s reviews here, both for your convenience and in hopes that maybe you’ll find a new show to check out. (Give Killing Eve a watch.)

Top Picks

Premieres

Aggretsuko — B

“Aggretsuko is short for Aggressive Retsuko, and the eponymous Retsuko is a red panda working a soul-crushing job at an office in Tokyo. She’s still very cute, certainly, but she also has a tendency to get so frustrated by the world around her that her only release is getting drunk and screaming death-metal songs at karaoke.”

Season two of The Handmaid’s Tale is back to Hulu this Wednesday, but you can read Danette Chavez’s pre-air review right now.

Westworld is back, and heavy on the violence.

Finales

Jane The Virgin — A

Regular Coverage