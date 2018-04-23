It was a good weekend for TV, with more than half the episodes The A.V. Club reviewed receiving a B+ or higher. We’ve rounded up this weekend’s reviews here, both for your convenience and in hopes that maybe you’ll find a new show to check out. (Give Killing Eve a watch.)
Top Picks
Atlanta — A
Barry — A-
Billions — B+
Bob’s Burgers — A-
Homeland — A-
Killing Eve — B+
The Last Man On Earth — B+
Trust — B+
Premieres
Aggretsuko — B
“Aggretsuko is short for Aggressive Retsuko, and the eponymous Retsuko is a red panda working a soul-crushing job at an office in Tokyo. She’s still very cute, certainly, but she also has a tendency to get so frustrated by the world around her that her only release is getting drunk and screaming death-metal songs at karaoke.”
The Handmaid’s Tale — B+
Season two of The Handmaid’s Tale is back to Hulu this Wednesday, but you can read Danette Chavez’s pre-air review right now.
Westworld — B+
Westworld is back, and heavy on the violence.
Finales
Jane The Virgin — A
Regular Coverage
Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. — B-
Ash Vs. Evil Dead — B
Brooklyn Nine-Nine — B-
Gilmore Girls
Silicon Valley — B-
The Simpsons — C+
