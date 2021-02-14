All the Drag Race runway looks you didn't see on season 13

Cameron Scheetz
 and Tatiana Tenreyro
Kahmora Hall; Joey Jay
Kahmora Hall; Joey Jay
Photo: DS Shin (left); Scotty Kirby (right)

As RuPaul has made abundantly clear with the “Pork Chop Loading Dock” at the top of this season of Drag Race (the Emmy-winning series’ 13th regular stint): Sashaying away from the competition is not the end of your story. In fact, thanks to the ever-growing audience for the series and an increased focus on social media, queens can continue to show off the best of their drag well after leaving the Werk Room. And for good reason; prior to filming, contestants are given an idea of runway themes to prepare for (with the exception of design challenges), and spend good time and money putting their looks together before they pack them in their bags and head off to L.A. In other words, when a queen is eliminated, they’ve still got a season’s worth of gag-worthy fashion we didn’t get to see on the runway.

But in this era of Drag Race dominance, the queens are media savvy, and it’s basically a given that—after the episode airs—they’ll take to Instagram to show their fans what the judges were missing out on by sending them home early. Sure, it’s a fun moment of what-could-have-been fantasy, but it’s also an opportunity to recognize how hard everyone worked to get on the show, and it allows the queens a chance to shout-out the designers, makeup artists, wig stylists, photographers, and more who helped bring their drag dreams to life.

For the Drag Race super-fans at The A.V. Club, it’s always a thrill to see the queens’ creations—but we’re completists and found ourselves longing for a log of all the gorgeousness, gowns, and other gag-worthy moments that didn’t make it on the show. Hence, our guide to what you didn’t see on the runway; each week, we’ll update the feature with the photos the eliminated queens shared of their prepared looks—toot-worthy fashions that deserve their moment in the spotlight. If you’re not keeping up, you’re only getting half the story!

Note: Don’t forget to tip your queens! If you like what you see, be sure to give them a like and a follow, as well all the amazing artists who contributed their talents.

Joey Jay: Bead It

Joey Jay’s beaded look is one part unicorn, one part linebacker, one part Marilyn Monroe, and all fantasy, darling. Crafted by the queen and her friend Collin Joseph with an eye-catching mohawk headpiece from Brii St. James, Joey was so bummed to not show it off on the Drag Race runway that she ended up using it for the cast “ruveal” video.

[Photo: Scotty Kirby]

Would have been seen on the February 12 episode, “Bossy Rossy: The RuBoot

Kahmora Hall: Bead It

Kahmora is a dynasty all her own in this glam vintage beaded dress from—wait for it—Bob Mackie. The queen is serving up soapy melodrama, channeling her “inner Dominique Deveraux & Alexis Colby” à la Dynasty, accented by an era-appropriate ‘do from Wigs & Grace, and some lovely jewelry by Gee L Walton-Essence.

[Photo: DS Shin]

Would have been seen on the February 12 episode, “Bossy Rossy: The RuBoot

Joey Jay: Little Black Dress

Joey Jay is serving Sydney Bristow realness in this sleek, glossy, international-super-spy take on the Little Black Dress. The skin-tight garment comes from Marco Marco, a favorite designer of Drag Race queens over the years. And while we are fans of Joey’s natural hair look, this piece from Webster Wigs is her best moment of hair-ography yet.

[Photo: Adam Ouahmane]

Would have been seen on the February 5 episode, “Disco-Mentary.”

Kahmora Hall: Little Black Dress

Kahmora is positively roaring in this ’20s-inspired vintage Bob Mackie gown, looking flapper fab in sequins and beaded fringe. Her makeup is characteristically flawless—we love the heightened lashes and smoky eye—but the hair from Wigs And Grace steals the show, bobby-pinned to perfection.

[Photo: Adam Ouahmane]

Would have been seen on the February 5 episode, “Disco-Mentary.”

Kahmora Hall: The Bag Ball

To the judges who chided Kahmora for not showing enough of her personality, may we present to you: her Mixed Bags look for The Bag Ball, a play on douchebags, of all things. Never before has an enema been so fashion-forward, with designer Domingo Cholula’s latex bodice accented by a squirt of blue feathers.

[Photo: Adam Ouahmane]

Would have been seen on the January 29 episode, “The Bag Ball.”

Gottmik: Trains For Days

As the first episode of season 13's regular competition, all racers got to strut their stuff on the Trains For Days runway. But, as we’ve learned, not every train made it into the station. “When 2 train conductors show up someone needed to GO,” Gottmik revealed, re-routing from this Shining Time Station eleganza after realizing Tina Burner arrived with a similar concept (brownie points for being so chill about a change of plans). Instead, Mik walked the Trains For Days runway in a flowing tribute to the Trans Pride Flag, a smart re-working of the sheer look he didn’t wear since he wasn’t in the “Phenomenon” premiere.

[Photo: Magnus Hastings]

Would have been seen on the January 22 episode, “RuPaulmark Channel.”

Kandy Muse: Trains For Days

Kandy Muse also changed runway plans this week, instead enlisting her Mean Girls sisters to sew a train to her red corset look, one she revealed was originally intended for later in the show’s run. Kandy took to Twitter to share this sketch of her original dress, a sexy dark gown with cutouts and a train that was 46 yards long. Though it was admittedly hard to maneuver, it would’ve been a sight to behold.

[Photo: Kandy Muse]

Would have been seen on the January 22 episode, “RuPaulmark Channel.”

Elliott With Two Ts: We’re Here, We’re Sheer, Get Used to It

Those that lost their premiere lip-sync battle strutted the sheer-themed runway this week, but a few of the “A-Team” queens shared what they had packed for the category as well. Here, Elliott is dripping in diamonds from head to hips in this gown from frequent collaborator designer Calvi Marquez Jr. The shoulder pads add some fun to the silhouette, and the headpiece is a unique touch—in all, it’s a much less literal look than what we’ve seen from her on the runway thus far.

[Photo: Davide Laffe]

Would have been seen on the January 15 episode, “Phenomenon.”

Kandy Muse: We’re Here, We’re Sheer, Get Used to It

“What’s more sheer than nude?,” Kandy asks, and—you know what? We don’t know! Rocking sheer stockings and blush heels, the Brooklyn doll bares all. It’s not entirely clear if those black modesty bars would’ve been incorporated on the runway, but they almost weren’t enough for Instagram, which kept trying to take the post down.

[Photo: Nicholas Needham, Tanner Abel]

Would have been seen on the January 15 episode, “Phenomenon.”

LaLa Ri: We’re Here, We’re Sheer, Get Used to It

The Atlanta queen went chasing waterfalls and pulled off this gorgeous royal blue gown from designer Chris Tyler, with a nude illusion top and a shimmery tulle gown that we’re sure would’ve flowed gorgeously on the runway. As usual, Lala’s hair and makeup are on point.

[Photo: Darius K. Jackson]

Would have been seen on the January 15 episode, “Phenomenon.”

Tina Burner: We’re Here, We’re Sheer, Get Used to It

Ditching her signature firehouse color palette, Ms. Burner goes to Hades with an ever hotter flame. With a dress from David Dalrymple and design from Florence D’Lee, the concept incorporates some elements of punk to give the look a nice twisted edge that keeps Tina out of Disney drag territory.

[Photo: Chad Wagner, Steven Trumon Gray; Tattoo & Hand Painting: Thomas Branigan; Staff & Necklace: John Brandon; Hair: In2gr8ion; Rings: Gemz By Genesis; Stoning: Egypt; Nails: Produxtion Value Nails/Daniel Marandola]

Would have been seen on the January 15 episode, “Phenomenon.”

Denali: Lamé You Stay

Aside from the opening vote to give a queen “The Pork Chop,” the queens of the B premiere had to sit this week out. Eager to prove their mettle, many of them took to social media to show fans how they lamé their way. Denali said it best: “Fuck a silver lining, I’m a gold cloud beech.” The dancing queen is positively stratospheric in this metallic number from avant garde designer Eda Yorulmazoğlu. And that killer amebic hairpiece from Wigs And Grace really brings the look to a whole other dimension.

[Photo: Gracie Meier; Edit: Adam Ouahmane]

Would have been seen on the January 8 episode, “Condragulations.”

Joey Jay: Lamé You Stay

Joey also goes for the gold in this puffy coat couture, a clean and sporty garment from designer Marco Marco. With its hanging straps and headband, the look is signature Joey Jay, and the queen even lets her “boy hair” peek through—a tuft of lavender atop this gilded glamazon.

[Photo: Scotty Kirby]

Would have been seen on the January 8 episode, “Condragulations.”

Kahmora Hall: Lamé You Stay

Kahmora is deco’d out in this pleated lamé look the melds together the flirty and flowing fashion of the ’70s with the refined opulence (or, should we say: “OPPALANNNCE!”) of the roaring ’20s. Domingo Cholula designed the garment, as well as the shining cap, stoned with real Swarovski crystals.

[Photo: Adam Ouahmane]

Would have been seen on the January 8 episode, “Condragulations.”

Utica Queen: Lamé You Stay

The Midwest queen pays tribute to both autumnal beauty and biblical paintings with this crushed lamé look from collaborator Rachel Ann Dombi. The typically campy Utica looks divine in this more straight-faced concept, which crowns her with a pearl-accented halo. As usual, the level of detail is something to behold.

[Photo: Liam James, assisted by Philip Olmstead and Rachel Ann Dombi; Fabric: SR Harris Fabric; Bodysuit Fit: Katie Ross; Halo Stitching: Kiah Corrin; Makeup: Anastasia Beverly Hills, James Charles, Juvia’s Place, and Stila Cosmetics; Lashes: Ricardo Grijalva]

Would have been seen on the January 8 episode, “Condragulations.”

