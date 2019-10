If you’ve binged Living With Yourself over the weekend, then you may have wondered “Hey, who’s that woman playing Kate, Miles’ totally shit-upon wife?” The answer is Aisling Bea, an Irish actress and comedian who’s a big name in the UK but only really starting to make waves over in the U.S. The A.V. Club sat down with her to talk about her sho w-stopping dance scene in Living With Myself and her picks for who’ll take the coveted platter in this season of The Great British Baking Show.

