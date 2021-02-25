Aidy Bryant as Annie Easton in Hulu’s Shrill Screenshot : YouTube

“I’m up to something,” Aidy Bryant’s on-screen Shrill persona Annie Easton says cockily in the brief teaser for the Hulu comedy’s third and final season. In season three, Annie is reenergized after breaking up with her dud boyfriend Ryan and also starts peaking at work as a writer. Everything is finally going right for her, until it isn’t, because who really knows how to get what they really want?

Along with SNL star Bryant, Shrill stars Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, and John Cameron Mitchell. It is based on Lindy West’s book Shrill: Notes From A Loud Woman. All eight episodes of season three will drop on Hulu on May 7. Watch a quick teaser clip below: