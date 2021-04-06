Screenshot : Hulu

As documented by Twitter user @ Yotomoe1, i ntrepid explorer and Tiny Toons Adventures alum Plucky Duck has finally arrived across the vast distances of space and time to Happy World Land . Plucky and his co-voyager, Hamton J. Pig, first began their daunting excursion on March 20, 1992 (documented for future generations’ posterity in the landmark film, Tiny Toons Adventures: How I Spent My Vacation). Now, 10,609 days later, the anthropomorphic waterfowl can enjoy the legendary theme park’s many offerings, including t he l egendary Happy Go Pukey r ide, The Happy Centrifuge, The Gargle, and The Bullet Train T o Heck.

Now safely arrived, Plucky Duck should begin transmitting vital data and information regarding his location to the experts back at Acme Looniversity. It is unclear whether or not Plucky’s contributions to Happy World Land research will finally earn him his toon degree, but regardless, this is a historic day for both humans and two-dimensional children’s show IPs alike.

