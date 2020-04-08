After 11 seasons, Modern Family moves out and on

Photo : Eric McCandless ( ABC )

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Wednesday, April 8.



Top pick

Modern Family (ABC, 9 p.m., two-part series finale) and Modern Family: A Modern Farewell (ABC, 8 p.m., special): After 11 seasons, well over 200 episodes, and more than 20 Emmys, the Pritchett and Dunphy families are finally saying goodbye.

ABC isn’t letting the end of this onetime comedy juggernaut pass unremarked. First up there’s a one-hour farewell special—expect lots of cast and creator interviews, probably lots of clips, several montages, some tears, and a lot of whiplash about the fact that those tiny children are no longer tiny children. Then the two-part, one-hour finale kicks off. And Kyle Fowle will recap this final hour with the same thoughtfulness he has since he picked up the beat back in 2015. Cheers to him, Donna Bowman, Gwen Ihnat, Joshua Alston, and everyone else who helped cover this show over the last decade.

Regular coverage

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu, 3:01 a.m)



Wild card

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (ABC, 10:01 p.m., ninth-season premiere): And hey, this old chestnut is back.

If you love a good game show and/or watching famous people be tense, congratulations! This latest run of Millionaire sees celebrities competing for a charity of their choosing, and first up are Eric Stonestreet (fresh off that Modern finale) and Will Forte (fresh off being the delightful Will Forte). Jimmy Kimmel hosts, sadly without his children.