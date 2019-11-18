Adults are obviously not to be trusted on His Dark Materials

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, November 18. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

His Dark Materials (HBO, 9 p.m.): Ruth Wilson’s fascinating performance as the unexpectedly villainous Mrs. Coulter, Lyra’s (Dafne Keen) glamorous guardian, was undoubtedly the highlight of last week’s His Dark Materials. From her recap of the episode, Lisa Weidenfeld wrote:

She’s a person at war with herself, and despite her vicious control over everything in her life, she’s nonetheless far more nuanced than she should be, based on the villainy we glimpse from her here. It’s immediately the most interesting performance on the show.

On tonight’s episode, Mrs. Coulter and the Gobblers search for Lyra, who was kidnapped last week.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

The Crown (Netflix): Recaps of season three continue

Wild card

Black Lightning (The CW, 9 p.m.): “The Book O f Resistance” begins after Jefferson’s brutal encounter with A.S.A. last week. Unfortunately, Jefferson’s commitment to saving Freeland and getting revenge on the A.S.A causes a rift between him and his family.