Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, 10 p.m.; 10th season finale, special time): It’s time to bid a pricky farewell to Curb Your Enthusiasm once more.

This season has been a bit of a mixed bag, but we’re still excited about this finale, because even a just-okay Curb Your Enthusiasm is still Curb. Here’s Danette Chavez on “Beep Panic,” the penultimate episode of this 10th season:

The exchange at the BMW dealership shows that Larry can get just as caught up in a good deed as in a bad one, which makes it harder to judge him for either. His is a chaotic neutral presence—mostly id-driven but not immune to reality. He’s not at all the kind of person we’d want to emulate, but some of his faux pas are relatable. I don’t think anyone watching Diane sweat directly into Larry’s bowl of soup would urge him to eat it anyway to be polite. Offering Diane a ride home after seeing her sitting at the bus stop, dejected, is also understandable. Getting so worked up over a car salesman (Richard Topol) seeing through your charade in pursuit of Bavarian licorice that you spend roughly $150,000 on the same car that all the “douchebags” at the club own, though? That’s not normal, that’s Larry David—and that’s exactly why we keep watching. Larry doesn’t always face consequences, but he’s punished enough for his misanthropic ways for Curb to still feel like real life in the midst of its heightened reality.

Outlander (Starz, 8 p.m.)

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Homeland (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Westworld (HBO, 9 p.m.)



Spy Wars With Damian Lewis (Smithsonian, 8 p.m., series premiere): This new documentary series looks at “some of the most shocking and explosive cases of espionage over the last 50 years,” which means there’s a decent chance it will waffle between fascinating and infuriating.

It will, however, not be boring, particularly if you’re a fan of smirking redheaded Brits.