Top pick

Baskets (FX, 10 p.m., series finale): Now there’s some sad things known to man, but ain’t too much sadder than the tears of a clown.

FX’s sweet, strange comedy—which earned Louie Anderson a well-deserved Emmy in 2016—comes to an end tonight, meaning it’s time to bid a sad farewell to Chip, Dale, and Christine Baskets, and to Anderson’s and Zach Galifianakis’ excellent performances. It also means we’re saying goodbye to Martha (Martha Kelly), who according to FX’s official logline for the episode, is also saying a big goodbye of her own: “Martha removes her cast.” Vikram Murthi will recap the finale.

Wild card

This Old House 40th Anniversary Special (PBS, 8 p.m.): Oh, if these drywalls could talk.

Nick Offerman appearing in an anniversary special for This Old House is one of the Nick Offermaniest things we’ve ever encountered, but there’s plenty to recommend this trip down memory lane beyond the presence of the once and forever Ron Swanson. Expect some actual helpful information and a lingering warm fuzzy feeling.