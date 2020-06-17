Adam Scott’s latest project isn’t a prestige drama or another “Scott and Scott” podcast. It’s Don’t, the new ABC game show Scott both hosts and produces. The latter is done alongside Ryan Reynolds, who also acts as the show’s sadistic all-seeing narrator, a little trick that makes watching the whole thing that much more entertaining. The A.V. Club sat down with Scott via Zoom to talk about how he was wrangled into hosting a show where contestants get mowed down with giant inflatable tires, the people on his game show Mount Rushmore, and what he’d say to people who didn’t quite get some of the messaging inherent in Parks And Recreation.