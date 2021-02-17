ABC enrolls Harriet Elementary pilot from Quinta Brunson, Harley Quinn co-creators

Quinta Brunson Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Quinta Brunson and DC’s Harley Quinn co-creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker are ready to take us back to school with some help from ABC.

Per Deadline, the network has committed to a pilot from the perpetually busy comedian titled Harriet Elementary. Brunson, who created the workplace comedy, will executive produce and star in the story of a group of enthusiastic teachers tasked with working in one of the worst public schools in the country. Halpern and Schumacker will executive producer under their Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions banner. The pilot should go into production within the coming months. Well, that’s the plan, anyway.

The trio worked together on the CW pilot The End Of The World As We Know It, which did not make it to series. Brunson has maintained a pretty packed schedule between her hit HBO sketch comedy show, her starring role in SYFY ’s Magical Girl Friendship Squad, and a cluster of guest-starring appearances scattered about the comedic landscape, from the latest season of Netflix’s Big Mouth to the sorely missed Single Parents. Halpern and Schumacker are busy in their own right as they prepare for the third season of their animated hit Harley Quinn, which made the move from the defunct DC Universe to HBO Max last year . This is probably a good time to mention that Brunson has yet to make a vocal appearance on the series. Maybe they can find the time to squeeze her in for a quick caper before she ends up stuck in a classroom for a while.