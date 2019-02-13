Aaron Paul climbs behind the wheel of Jesse Pinkman’s El Camino

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): We are flexible on many things. We are open-minded people, trusting, patient. We understand that a good story does not require a happy ending, that it sometimes demands the opposite. But hear this, Vince Gilligan, and hear it well: Jesse Pinkman goes to Alaska to become a carpenter, and that is just what happens. Right?

Much as we would like to guarantee you a nice, juicy review at the stroke of 3:01 a.m. EST, Netflix has not sent out screeners for this little under-the-radar TV event. We’ve got no idea what happens, although we are very glad to see Skinny Pete. (Hi, Skinny Pete! Hope you get a piano solo!) But we’ll be watching it just as quick as we can. Expect a review from Erik Adams to arrive later today—and this goes without saying, but if you can’t climb in the El Camino until this evening, or are holding out to see it in theaters this weekend, you might want to avoid that review, and social media in general, until after you’ve watched.

Regular coverage

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

Charmed (The CW, Friday, 8 p.m.): 2nd-season premiere drop-in

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday, 11:29 p.m.)

Wild card

RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. (Logo, Friday, 8 p.m., U.S. series premiere): Hello hello hello!



Some of you will have already seen this—new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. arrive on WOW Presents Plus on Thursdays at 3 p.m., and the series premiered there last week—but if you’ve got cable, and your cable package includes Logo, and you don’t want to pay the $3.99 monthly fee for the WOW service, then tonight belongs to you! Opulence! You watch everything!