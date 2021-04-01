Anna Cathcart as Kitty Covey Photo : Katie Yu / Netflix

The To All The Boys trilogy wrapped up this year, with Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky somehow making it work while they’re off to college on separate coasts. But Netflix may not be ready for the Covey family’s story to end just yet. Per Deadline, the streaming service is considering a half-hour spin-off series focused on Lara Jean’s little sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), as she goes on her own search for love.

Advertisement

In the books and movies, Kitty is the mastermind behind sending Lara Jean’s letters to all the objects of her affection. She also plays a role in setting up his dad with their neighbor, Trina (Sarayu Rao). But she didn’t seem interested in finding romance of her own (after all, she’s a tween) until To All The Boys: Always And Forever, where she has her own meet-cute during a family trip to South Korea.

To All The Boys author Jenny Han is on board as creator, writer, and executive producer of the upcoming series, so even though it’s not based directly on any of Han’s books, Kitty’s new exploits will share some creative continuity with her old ones. This is the first time Netflix has tapped Han to be directly involved in the making of the adaptation of her story. Author Siobhan Vivian—who collaborated with Han on the Burn For Burn novels—is also co-writing the pilot script with Han.

In an interview with The Mary Sue from last year, Han mentioned how happy she was that the movies mirrored the essence of the characters she created. “I was happy that the movies kept that spirit from the books, which is so much about [Lara Jean’s] love of family and preferring to stay in on a Friday night to bake brownies with her dad or something opposed to going out,” she said. “I’ve always felt like wanting to portray teen girlhood in ways that maybe we’ve seen less of in media and film, which is more of an introverted character who is kind of a homebody.”

Here’s hoping Kitty gets her own Peter Kavinsky.