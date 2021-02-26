A tale of two Billies airs, and WandaVision nears its end

Billie Eilish and her mother, Maggie Baird, in Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry Photo : Apple TV+

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, February 26, and Saturday, February 27. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): This documentary traces young singer-songwriter Billie Eilish’s coming-of-age story and her rise into a global music phenomenon. Alex McLevy writes, “It’s easy for anyone outside the artist’s inner circle of friends and family to forget that, despite the world-conquering success, the talented icon is still just a teenager. Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, the new film from veteran documentarian R.J. Cutler (The September Issue), goes a long way toward reminding viewers of that fact, in ways both subtle and not. Some of the examples are playful: Here’s Eilish, showing off silly drawings of genitalia like a mischievous schoolkid, or goofing around on Instagram Live late at night. Others are more symbolic (the aforementioned driver’s test), and still additional sequences of hanging with her friends or moping around her family home lend a prosaic counterbalance to the clips of Eilish performing for tens of thousands of screaming fans.” Read the rest of Alex McLevy’s review.

WandaVision (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): We’re already almost at the end of the road for this Marvel series (don’t worry, there are many more coming). The penultimate episode of WandaVision will pick up after last week’s explosive ending that revealed the series’ evil mastermind. Stephen Robinson’s recap of episode eight will go up later today.

Regular coverage

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, 11:29 p.m.): Nick Jonas will pull double duty on this week’s SNL as the host and musical guest



Wild cards

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): “One can’t help but think that what The United States Vs. Billie Holiday really needs is more melodrama. The material is ambitious and irresistible… but the script is more timeline than drama.” Read the rest of Ignatiy Vishnevetsky’s review of the film. Directed by Lee Daniels, it stars Andra Day, Natasha Lyonne, Garrett Hedlund, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Trevante Rhodes, and Rob Morgan.

Tom & Jerry (HBO Max, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Warner Bros. Pictures is throwing it all the way back with a live-action Tom & Jerry movie, based on the iconic cartoon characters. In the film, Tom and Jerry are up to their usual cat-and-mouse chase at one of the finest hotels in New York City, but the rivals turn into allies when they discover a diabolical conspiracy. Sounds about right. The cast includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong, and Pallavi Sharda. Look for Erik Adams’ review later today.

Crazy About Her (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): In this Spanish-language dark comedy, Adri (Álvaro Cervantes) and Carla (Susana Abaitua) promise not to see each other again after a wild night together. He can’t let go of the woman of his dreams so he checks into the mental health facility where she lives as a patient (not advisable!). Once inside, he finds out that this love story is far from what he expected.

The Girl On The Train (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): If the novel by Paula Hawkins and its 2016 adaptation starring Emily Blunt wasn’t enough for you, Netflix is releasing the official Bollywood remake of the psychological thriller. It stars Parineeti Chopra (yes, she is Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ cousin), Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kirti Kulhari.