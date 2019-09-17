Image: Netflix

The Last Kids On Earth (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): Billed as “The Breakfast Club meets Zombieland,” The Last Kids On Earth, Netflix’s animated adaptation of the book series of the same name, follows a group of teens fighting their way through a monster-zombie apocalypse. If all of that sounds par for the course of Netflix animated originals, let the stacked voice cast of adults—including Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Bruce Campbell, Keith David, and Catherine O’Hara—entice you, while Nick Wolfhard (brother to Stranger Things’ Finn) leads the talented cast of kids.

Bachelor In Paradise (ABC, 8 p.m. sixth season finale): The three-hour finale to a characteristically messy-as-fuck season of Bachelor In Paradise. Tonight, the four remaining couples—Demi and Kristian, Chris and Katie, Dylan and Hannah, and Clay and Nicole—spend one last night in the fantasy suites, and someone is definitely getting engaged.