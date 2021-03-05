Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

It looks like USA and Syfy’s Chucky series might actually be gearing up to start shooting, at long last . Collider reports today that Devon Sawa, star of Final Destination (and, recently the bizarre John Travolta/Fred Durst thriller The Fanatic) has signed on for a regular recurring role in the show, which is being developed by original Child’s Play creator Don Mancini and Channel Zero’s Nick Acosta . For those of you keeping track, this new series is wholly separate from the Child’s Play reboot from a few years back, right down to bringing Brad Dourif back to play its signature murder doll, rather than Mark Hamill, who voiced him in the 2019 film. (Also, we’re reportedly back in evil voodoo territory, not smart tech gone awry.)

In addition to Sawa, Deadline reports that series mainstay Jennifer Tilly, who j oined the franchise with 1998's Bride Of Chucky, will be returning for the series. (Per that report, Tilly will be reprising her role as Chucky’s doll bride Tiffany, although it’s not clear whether she’ll also show up as Hollywood Actress Jennifer Tilly, as she did in earlier films.) The series has also added younger performers Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson to its cast, because obviously Chucky needs some kids to chase around with a big old knife, right?

The logline for the series explains that it kicks off when a vintage Good Guys doll is discovered at a yard sale; shortly afterward, a whole bunch of murders begin exposing the dark secrets underpinning the tranquil suburban community. So: Desperate Housewives with an evil murder doll? Check!

Advertisement

Chucky will reportedly air on Syfy.