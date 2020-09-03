A.P. Bio’s back in session, and Ridley Scott gets Raised By Wolves

Glenn Howerton in A.P. Bio (Photo: Chris Haston/Peacock); Abubakar Salim and Amanda Collin in Raised By Wolves (Photo: Coco Van Oppens/HBO Max) Graphic : The A.V. Club

A.P. Bio (Peacock, 3:01 a.m., complete third season): “The new installments of A.P. Bio arriving on Peacock this week are perfectly funny. Some are even formally creative... And the cast is as excellent as ever... But having basically discarded its initial premise by this point, A.P. Bio never really settles on a new one—or, at least, not on any one more compelling than ‘cranky teacher works at school full of weirdos,’ which is exactly the sort of concept it once hoped to skewer.” Read the rest of William Hughes’ pre-air review.

Can you binge it? Indeed. Thanks to Peacock, the first two seasons can be crammed for free before mid-terms.

Raised By Wolves (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): The first three episodes of this new sci-fi series from executive producer Ridley Scott drop today; Arielle Bernstein will recap all three, with one posting per day through September 5. Two of those three episodes were directed by Scott, who makes his serial television directorial debut in the U.S.

Love, Guaranteed (Netflix, 3:01 a.m, premiere): Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. star in this rom-com about a man who wants to sue an online dating site over more than 900 unsuccessful dates.

We Got This (Sundance Now, 3:01 a.m., U.S. premiere): This conspiracy dramedy centers on an American man living in Sweden who decides to handle his tax problems by solving the decades-old murder of former Prime Minister Olof Palme. Episodes air weekly.

Young Wallander (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Wallander, but young.

Cake (FXX, 10 p.m., third-season finale): FX’s engagingly weird short-form series wraps up its third season in fine form.

Can you binge it? Yes, all episodes (save tonight’s finale) can be found on Hulu.