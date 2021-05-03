Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+): Premieres May 4

We’d expect nothing less than the latest assortment of Star Wars stories to arrive in time for Disney/Lucasfilm’s annual May the 4th celebration. The Bad Batch follows the eponymous squad of elite clones—Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo, who are all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker—also known as Clone Force 99, as they deal with the rise of Emperor Palpatine. This sequel/spin-off of The Clone Wars is created by Dave Filoni, who’s also worked on Star Wars: Rebels and The Mandalorian, which means this latest addition to the franchise is in good hands. This new animated series is full of familiar faces/voices: Ming-Na Wen reprises the role of Fennec Shand (though this is a younger version of her Mandalorian character). Tarkin (Stephen Stanton) and Captain Rex (Baker again) will also be back, as well as Saw Gerrera (Andrew Kishino). After a 70-minute premiere on May 4, Star Wars: The Bad Batch will move to its regular time slot on Fridays. [Danette Chavez]