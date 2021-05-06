Stranger Things season 4 teaser Screenshot : Netflix

We’ve been waiting for the fourth season of Stranger Things for a long time. Last year during pre-pandemic times, Netflix gifted us with a massive teaser, confirming fan theories that Hopper actually survived and is imprisoned by the Russians in Kamchatka. But it’s been over a year since then, and we’re extremely eager to find out what’ll happen to Hopper—as well as all the kids. Today, we finally got a new glimpse of the new season.



Days after Netflix shared an ominous video of the HNL control room’s cameras at the Hawkins National Laboratory, a new teaser popped up, showing children with shorn hair just like Eleven’s playing at the laboratory. Dr. Martin Brenner tells the children he has something “very special” planned for them that day. Brenner walks to a room with the number “11" and asks, “Eleven, are you listening?” Eleven then opens her eyes.

It looks like we’ll finally see more of Eleven’s backstory and her experiences at the laboratory, as well as know what happened to the other children there. There’s so much that’ll be explored this forthcoming season, and we can’t wait for it to finally arrive. And let’s not forget that Joe Keery promised it’d be the scariest season yet!

