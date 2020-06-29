I May Destroy You Photo : Natalie Seery ( HBO )

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Monday, June 29.

Top pick

I May Destroy You (HBO): In “That Was Fun,” Arabella (Michaela Coel) meets with a therapist to help her cope with her trauma in creative ways, though for Arabella, that means struggling to acknowledge her trauma at all. Meanwhile, Arabella’s agents find another writer to try and encourage her to finish her book, and Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) deals with love entanglements with his new boyfriend.

Regular coverage

Stargirl (DC Universe, 9 a.m.)

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access, complete second season available): Binge coverage continues

Search Party (HBO Max, complete second season available): Binge coverage continu es

Wild card

Hannibal (Netflix): Hannibal debuted on NBC back in 2013, but it was never really just a network television series. A show about Hannibal Lector pre-Silence Of The Lambs, Hannibal could plumb emotional depths as well as the most prestigious of prestige dramas, like The Sopranos, and was almost equally as gory. (There are even multiple therapists on this show as well.) This comes from the darker side of Pushing Daisies creator Bryan Fuller’s brain, but it’s just as beautiful and strange and oddly compassionate. It’s a trippy show and often toes the line between the sensuous and horrific. If you want a palate cleanser (pun intended) after watching the first season, we recommend this gag reel: