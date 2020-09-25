Screenshot : The Great British Baking Show (YouTube ( Fair Use

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., collection eight/season 11 premiere): We may not deserve this—not all of us, anyway—but we need it and we’ll take it, with or without Mary Berry. The Great British Baking Show is a comforting series to watch, and its return is especially well-timed. Kate Kulzick is back on the recap beat. Episodes arrive weekly.

Regular coverage



RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.): season finale

The Boys (HBO Max, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

Raised By Wolves (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., Thursdays): episode 9 recap

More from TV Club

Tehran (Apple TV+, Friday, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): “The Israeli drama, acquired by Apple TV+ to stream in the U.S., is fueled by an intriguing mission and is packed with tropes that make for an unstoppable binge—an agent gone rogue, dueling sides, political activism, betrayals, death. But this initially riveting narrative structure is hampered by a meandering focus on the emotional turmoil of the characters.” Read the rest of Saloni Gajjar’s pre-air review.

Utopia (Amazon, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): “Gillian Flynn’s long run of successful thrillers comes to an end with the irritatingly drawn-out, disappointingly oblique Utopia... which, despite being about the end of the world, feels curiously stagnant.” Read the rest of Roxana Hadadi’s pre-air review.

A Wilderness Of Error (FX, Friday, 8 p.m., series premiere, episodes 1-3): “High-profile criminal cases can often be convoluted and confusing—then there are those that reach a truly elevated level of complexity, appearing to pollute any possibility of achieving true justice. Such is the situation surrounding the sensational story of Jeffrey MacDonald, the army captain who was accused of murdering his pregnant wife, Colette, and two young daughters in 1970.” Read the rest of Anne Easton’s pre-air review. Tonight’s block of episodes (airing at 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m., and 10:30 p.m.) will arrive on Hulu Saturday at 3:01 a.m.; the final two episodes air next Friday.

Magical Girl Friendship Squad (Syfy, Saturday, midnight as part of the TZGZ animated block, series premiere): “[E]ven with its occasionally dated quips, the charm of its cast and the faintest promise of adventure bring some promise to a show that still manages to entertain.” Read the rest of Shannon Miller’s pre-air review.

Wild cards



The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock, Friday, 9 p.m., series premiere) and Wilmore (Peacock, Friday, 9 p.m.): The Seth Meyers standout gets her very own gig, joining Wilmore in Peacock’s new late-night block. We haven’t seen it yet (though we have seen Wilmore now! It is, unsurprisingly, good!) but our hopes are high. And here they are together, playing “Looting Or Reparations?”



Sneakerheads (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): The Last O.G.’s Allen Maldonado stars in this one-last-heist series set in the world of sneaker colle cting.



Last call

Nathan For You (Hulu) and Parks And Recreation (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon): Nathan Fielder’s marvelous series leaves Hulu at the end of the month, as does Mike Schur’s portrait of Pawnee. Parks, at least, is headed to Peacock, but you’ll want to binge Nathan while you can, as there’s no word yet on where and when it will turn up next.

