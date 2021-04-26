Michael Potter, Chadwick Boseman, and Colman Domingo in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Photo : David Lee/Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, April 26. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top picks

Various movies, streaming in several places, starring some people

(the internet, ongoing): Happy day-after Oscar day! Here’s a quick rundown of where you can find info on last night’s nominees and winners:

Regular coverage

Wild card

Impact With Gal Gadot (NGC.com, 3:01 a.m., short-form docuseries premiere): Wonder Woman turns her eye to the achievements of non-fictional but equally heroic women in this NatGeo series. (As far as we can tell, no one sings “Imagine.”)

