Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, April 26. All times are Eastern.
Advertisement
Top picks
Various movies, streaming in several places, starring some people
(the internet, ongoing): Happy day-after Oscar day! Here’s a quick rundown of where you can find info on last night’s nominees and winners:
- In audio form: Here’s Katie Rife and A.A. Dowd talking about the films nominated for Best Picture for our podcast Film Club. Katie also joined editor-in-chief Patrick Gomez for some awards-season chat on Push The Envelope.
- A handy roundup: This piece tells you where to find all the nominated films like Nomadland (and makes it even easier to read our reviews.)
- How good/bad were our predictions? You can determine how A.A. Dowd fared, and read his thoughts on the most deserving films, in this piece.
- Anything else? You can check out every last bit of our Oscar coverage from last night (and even before) right here.
Regular coverage
Wild card
Impact With Gal Gadot (NGC.com, 3:01 a.m., short-form docuseries premiere): Wonder Woman turns her eye to the achievements of non-fictional but equally heroic women in this NatGeo series. (As far as we can tell, no one sings “Imagine.”)