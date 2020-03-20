A great new kids show arrives, and right on fucking time

Photo : Disney

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Mira, Royal Detective (Disney Channel, Friday, 11 a.m., two-episode series premiere): There’s a new kid sleuth on the animation block, as Disney Junior introduces viewers to Mira, Royal Detective. This animated mystery-adventure series follows the inquisitive young Mira (voiced by newcomer Leela Ladnier), who serves as royal detective, much like how a teenage Doogie Howser could become an M.D. Mira, Royal Detective comes from Elena Of Avalor’s Becca Topol and Sascha Paladino, and aims to teach young viewers more about Indian culture, from the versatile sounds of the sitar to dynamic dances of Bollywood. You can park your kids in front of the screen to watch Mira solve cases and save your nerves, but the star-studded cast might lure you in as well. In a kind of desi Who’s Who, the voice cast includes Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil, Aparna Nancherla, Aasif Mandvi, Karan Soni, Maulik Pancholy, Sarayu Blue, and Sarita Choudhury. Pinto, Penn, and Ambudkar also appear in this exclusive featurette, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the show’s tunes came together. [Danette Chavez]

Self Made: Inspired The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete limited series): Keep an eye out for Joelle Monique’s pre-air review of this bio-series, which boasts a stellar cast and a list of executive producers that includes LeBron James and star Octavia Spencer.

Regular coverage

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

Steven Universe Future (Cartoon Network, Friday, 7 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Wild cards

The Letter For The King (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): “Based on a 1962 Dutch novel, The Letter For The King is Netflix’s latest foray into PG action adventure, a kind of How To Train Your Dragon without the dragons. The scrappy young knight-in-training Tiuri (Amir Wilson) receives the titular letter from the dying Black Knight. The older knight tells him the fate of the entire kingdom is at stake, so Tiuri must head out on an arduous quest to deliver it to benevolent King Favian (Yorick van Wageningen). In doing so, Tiuri breaks from his pack of fellow novice knights, who are now tasked to go after him. Naturally, he also encounters a spirited young lady named Lavinia (Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, who shows up here as well) who joins him on his journey and has secrets of her own. But the question remains: What’s the point of How To Train Your Dragon without the dragons? The quest is pretty straightforward, after all (one letter: deliver it).” Read the rest of Gwen Ihnat’s pre-air review.

Margaret Atwood: A Word After A Word After A Word Is Power (Hulu, Friday, 3:01 a.m., premiere): Look for Allison Shoemaker’s review of this documentary, which centers on the life and work of the great Canadian writer, including a visit to the set of The Handmaid’s Tale and some time spent finishing 2019’s The Testaments.