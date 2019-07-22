Photo: Craig Blankenhorn (HBO)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, July 22. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Divorce (HBO, 10 p.m.): Amy Sedaris made her triumphant return to Divorce as Robert’s vicious sister, Cathy, in last week’s all-time great episode. On Sedaris’ performance, our own Gwen Ihnat had this to say:

As usual, Sedaris lacks any prohibitive vanity, fearlessly throwing herself in a role to make Cathy as bitingly caustic as possible, her shrill, nasal, one-note voice threatening to work Robert’s last nerve.

Advertisement

This week, Robert and Frances come up with the extremely ill-advised idea to double date with their current significant others. The dinner goes about as well as could be expected, and both relationships end up strained in the process.

Regular coverage

Legion (FX, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All (ABC, 9 p.m.): If you were happy when hall-of-fame shit contestant Luke P was mercifully booted on last week’s The Bachelorette, we have some very bad news for you...