Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Filmed forever ago in 2019 and before she helped fund Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, this hour-long documentary honors Parton’s career and celebrates her generosity to the music community over the years. Hosted by Little Big Town, it will feature performances from Miley Cyrus, Leon Bridges, Katy Perry, Yolanda Adams, Shawn Mendes, and Parton herself.

Kung Fu (CW, 8 p.m., series premiere): A modern-day adaptation of the Kung Fu movie, this drama features a mostly Asian American cast, led by Olivia Liang. She plays Nicky Shen, who is taught Shaolin values and martial arts at a monastery in China. When her mentor is killed, she returns home to find her community disrupted by a local gang and must use the skills she learned to protect her neighborhood and family. The show also stars Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu, and Gavin Stenhouse.

Home Economics (ABC, 8:30 p.m., series premiere): Former That ’70s Show star Topher Grace returns to his network television roots with this new half-hour sitcom, which also stars Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata. He plays one of three tight-knit Hayworth siblings.

The Big Day: Collection 2 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): The second part of The Big Day ups the ante of the first three-episode collection by featuring even more lavish and intimate Indian weddings.

The Wedding Coach (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Comedian and former bride Jamie Lee hosts this new wedding reality series, which takes viewers into the final days leading up to a couple’s wedding when the almost newlyweds are fully stressed. That’s when Lee and her friends step in and help them roll with the punches.

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Netflix, 3:01 a.m): This four-part docuseries directed by Colin Barnicle chronicles one of the world’s biggest art thefts from 1990, when 13 works of art were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston in the early hours. Over 30 years later, the crime remains unsolved.

Exterminate All The Brutes (HBO, 9 p.m.): I Am Not Your Negro director Raoul Peck delves into the dark heart of colonialism and white supremacist ideology in Exterminate All The Brutes, a new four-part series for HBO. Read more about it in our April television preview.

Queen Of The South (USA, 10 p.m., season premiere): In the fifth and final season premiere, titled “Fantasmas,” Teresa sets out to expand her business in New York City while James proves his allegiance to her. The drama, an adaptation of the telenovela La Reina Del Sur, stars Alice Braga and Peter Gadiot.