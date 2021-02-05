A docuseries about Woody Allen's sexual abuse allegations is heading to HBO

Photo : Valery Hache ( Getty Images )

In 2019, HBO aired Leaving Neverland, a docuseries about the men who allege they were abused by Michael Jackson as children. Now, the story of Woody Allen’s allegations of sexual abuse towards his daughter Dylan Farrow is getting its own HBO docuseries, per The Hollywood Reporter.



The four-part series directed by Academy Award-nominated documentarians Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, titled Allen V. Farrow, will take an in-depth look at the story behind the allegations, as well as delving into Allen and Mia Farrow’s custody trial and Allen’s marriage to Farrow’s adoptive daughter, Soon-Yi Previn.



According to Variety, the docuseries includes exclusive interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, and Carly Simon, as well as prosecutor Frank Maco, investigators, experts, and other eyewitnesses. At this time, Allen has not commented on the docuseries. Allen V. Farrow premieres on February 21 and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the trailer for it below.