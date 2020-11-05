A changed Michael sits at the center of Star Trek: Discovery

Photo : Lilja J—nsd—ttir/CBS All Access

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.): This season of Star Trek: Discovery is still in its early hours, but Michael (Sonequa Martin-Green) has had more than enough to be getting on with. Here’s Zack Handlen on last week’s “People Of Earth”:

At the end of last week’s episode, we learned that Michael had been waiting in the future (which is now the present) for Discovery’s arrival for a year [...] It looks like that separation is going to be a big part of Michael’s character arc this season, and that’s an interesting development. “People of Earth” starts with her return, but things don’t go entirely smoothly; we get a glimpse of the Michael we haven’t really seen since the series pilot, as she takes a crisis into her own hands late in the hour, exploiting the trust of her co-workers and friends because she’s convinced she’s doing the right thing. In this case, her plans work out perfectly, thanks in no small part to Saru’s faith in her. But questions remain about what will happen the next time she decides to go rogue, and it would be a relief for the character to have something to do beyond being really really intense about everything.

Today’s episode is likely to continue that trend. Keep an eye out for Zack’s recap.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8 p.m.): Round-table coverage, special night and time

Paranormal (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): If you find yourself wishing you’d been able to squeeze in a few more horror viewings in October, this new Netflix series (based on Ahmed Khaled Tawfik’s book series) ought to do the trick.

Two Weeks To Live (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., complete limited season): Maisie Williams (the former Arya Stark) and Sian Clifford (Fleabag) star in this “comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong.”

B Positive (CBS, 8:30 p.m., series premiere): Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch join forces for a “hey I’m a single dad who needs a kidney transplant” sitcom.

The This Old House Hour, “Scandanavian Modern” (PBS, 8 p.m.): If you need the reassuring embrace of a long-running household improvement series, then the Public Broadcasting Service awaits you.