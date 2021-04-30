A Brothers Garcia sequel series is heading to HBO Max

L to R: Ada Maris (Sonia Garcia), Alvin Alvarez (Larry Garcia), Vaneza Pitynski (Lorena Garcia), Jeffrey Licon (Carlos Garcia), Bobby Gonzalez (George Garcia) and Carlos Lacamara (Ray Garcia). Photo : Courtesy of New Cadence Productions

If you grew up watching Nickelodeon during the early ‘00s, you likely remember The Brothers Garcia. It only lasted for four seasons, from 2000 to 2004, but it became a very impactful representation of a Latinx household. At the time, it was the only TV show to portray a middle-class Latinx family during primet ime, which was a big deal for Latinx viewers like this writer. The series isn’t available to stream, so those who’ve felt nostalgic towards the show have been struggling to find a way to revisit it. Now, we’re actually revisiting it in a very different way.

Variety reported that HBO Max has been given a 10-episode order for The Garcias, a sequel to the series. And don’t worry, it’s in good hands. As Variety reports, the reboot is coming from New Cadence Productions, “the banner headed by Brothers Garcia co-creator and executive producer Jeff Valdez and Sol Trujilo.” Production is set to begin in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico in June. This sequel will feature the grown up siblings spending time with their parents on a three-month summer vacation in Mexico by the beach. T he main cast is reprising their roles. The site also reported that the Garcia siblings have “diverse families of their own, reflecting the increasingly multi-racial complexion of American families.”

“I feel like I’m seeing my actual children again. It’s wonderful,” said Ada Maris, who played mom Sonia. “It was such an exciting and pivotal part of my youth,” added Vaneza Pitynski, who played Lorena. “To be coming back for another generation of The Garcias is weirdly wild and exciting.” Variety also noted that Pitynski actually took a break from acting and is currently working as a digital executive for a record label, but couldn’t resist making her return to the screen for this new series. Todo para la familia. Everything for the family!