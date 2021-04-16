A bonus Mythic Quest episode and a tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Danny Pudi in Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet: Everlight (Photo: Apple TV+); Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Photo: David Lee/Netflix) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet: Everlight (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): This comedy is serving up another special episode after last year’s bonus one about the challenges of working from home. In Everlight, the Mythic Quest crew returns to its offices post-pandemic for an annual party. The special will address the practical and emotional difficulties of returning to normalcy in life after lockdown. Mythic Quest season two launches on May 7 and stars Rob McElhenney, Danny Pudi, Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham, and David Hornsby. Anthony Hopkins also lends his vocals to this bonus episode.

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist (Netflix, Saturday, 3:01 a.m.): This documentary tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman offers insight into his life and acting career, and will only be available on Netflix for 30 days. Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist features interviews with his Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Black Panther co-stars like Viola Davis and Danai Gurira, Da 5 Bloods director Spike Lee, and Phylicia Rashad, among others.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

Big Shot (Disney+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., series premiere): “The series’ lead star John Stamos and its attempt to tell heartwarming stories help to keep the momentum going even as it heads down a predictable path. The premiere quickly sets up its premise: Marvyn Korn’s anger issues cause him to lose a long-running gig as one of the most winning active men’s college basketball coaches. He has no choice but to accept the only job he can get, so he sets up shop at the elite Westbrook High School outside of San Diego. He can’t afford to be his usual blunt self with his new set of players, because they’re teenage girls. As he adjusts and grows to mentor them, Marvyn taps into the more human side of himself that got lost in the shuffle as he focused on his basketball career.” Read the rest of the pre-air review here.

The Year Earth Changed (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Sir David Attenborough narrates this hourlong documentary about the impact of the lockdown year on nature, including capybaras returning to Argentinian wetlands and hearing birdsongs in deserted cities. The streaming platform is also launching the sophomore seasons of two other docuseries, Tiny World and Earth At Night In Color, just in time for Earth Day. Read more about it here.

Piano Y Mujer (HBO Latino and HBO Max, Friday, 10 p.m.): In this concert special, five women with diverse musical styles and from different Spanish-speaking countries—Puerto Rico’s Kany García, Colombia’s Goyo, Venezuela’s Nella, Spain’s Natalia Jiménez, and Venezuelan-American Evaluna Montaner—join Irish American pianist Arthur Hanlon, who loves Latin music.

Frank Of Ireland (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Set in an idyllic suburb of Dublin, this comedy follows 32-year-old musician Frank Marron (Brian Gleeson), who is newly single and lives at home with his mother. The six-episode season also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Pom Boyd, Sarah Greene, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.