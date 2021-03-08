Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer in The Office Screenshot : YouTube

The Office may have finished its nine-season run on NBC in 2013, but the workplace sitcom has etched its place in TV history and now in the streaming wars as well. The comedy has only grown in popularity over the last few years, drawing in a new generation of fans while on Netflix. But as of January 1, 2021, the high-profile show has moved to NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform, Peacock.



In a way to lure in viewers, the first two seasons are available to stream for free but just as it gets good (sorry, but season three and four are peak The Office greatness), you have to subscribe to continue. If you need motivation, and help in making a binge guide, Kate Flannery—who portrayed the wildly adventurous Meredith Palmer—shared some of her favorite episodes of the comedy exclusively with the A.V. Club. She also revealed why these are her picks.

Flannery’s episode choices are a guide to some of the essential, nay iconic episodes of the comedy. From Michael burning his foot on the George Foreman grill to Meredith taking “casual” Friday a little too seriously, these moments cemented The Office as must-watch TV and continue to live on today as viral memes and gifs.

Here are Flannery’s favorite episodes of The Office.

“Booze Cruise” (season two, episode 11)

Flannery recommends this season-two classic for the “scene on the brig with Jim and Michael where Jim confesses his love for Pam—it’s so real, touching, and such a groundbreaking moment in a comedy.”

“The Injury” (season two, episode 12)

“We really get to know Michael when he burns his foot on a George Foreman grill that he sets up by his bed so that he can wake up to the smell of bacon every day. On a selfish level, I also love how Jim and Michael use Meredith‘s minivan to take a concussed Dwight to the hospital after he crashes his car into a pole on the way to “rescue” Michael—such a smart way to get to know a character that wasn’t in the scene,” Flannery says.

“Business School” (season three, episode 17)

Michael is the only employee to show up at Pam’s art show, which Flannery found “subtle yet so moving.” She also notes this “episode includes that iconic and hilarious scene where Dwight captures a bat on Meredith‘s head.”

“Fun Run” (season four, episodes one and two)

“I loved getting to do such a funny stunt where Michael hits Meredith with his car—such great writing,” Flannery shares about the season-four premiere episode. “And Michael’s torture at not being forgiven by Meredith, the run itself, the carbo load—such classic Michael moments.”

“Stress Relief” (season five, episodes 14 and 15)

It makes sense that Flannery picked these episodes, considering they have possibly the funniest cold open of The Office. “It’s so well done. Such an epic moment when Dwight creates a fake fire, putting the whole office in a tailspin,” Flannery says.

“Casual Friday” (season five, episode 26)

“I think the writing for the scene where Meredith is taking a task for wearing an inappropriate dress to casual Friday is one of the funniest, best written scenes! It also shows the disdain the other office members have for her. Meredith is unapologetic and shameless in the best way—I wish I could be more like her,” Flannery reveals.

“Michael’s Last Dundies”—Season seven, Episode 21

Michael’s (almost) farewell episode is a standout in many ways, and Flannery selected it for multiple reasons. “Not only did I get to do the scene with Michael and Deangelo (Will Ferrell), where they bring Meredith her Dundee nomination and she is doing a walk of shame, but also singing to Michael during his last Dundies was such an incredible moment—Steve Carell is an amazing actor.”

All nine seasons of The Office are now available to stream on Peacock, including Flannery’s favorites, which are bundled up in the Collections portion of the series page.