The Answer Is…: Reflections On My Life by Alex Trebek

Graphic : Rebecca Fassola

The late Alex Trebek’s memoir, The Answer Is…: Reflections On My Life, is a more pertinent read than ever. His was a life extraordinarily well lived, one that included a remarkable 37-year tenure as the host of Jeopardy!. Trebek started his career by making the most of Canadian Broadcasting Corporation opportunities, but he eventually came to foster a love of knowledge in audiences the world over. That intellectual curiosity should lead those viewers to this memoir, which is packed with anecdotes and Trebek’s thoughts on some of the show’s most memorable contestants. The Answer Is… is bound to give the TV lover in your life a new way to appreciate the medium.



List price $26, plus shipping; available via IndieBound and other online book retailers (if you’re going independent, be sure to order early).