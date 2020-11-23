Holiday gatherings will look very different this year (they should all be virtual for obvious reasons), but trading gifts with your pop culture-loving family and friends doesn’t have to be postponed. And certainly not when, if you’re able (and lucky enough) to work from home, quarantine has made rapacious TV viewers of many of us. The A.V. Club’s 2020 gift guide for TV lovers was put together with both the binge watcher and the grazer in mind. We’ve got gift ideas for those who grew up with a stately Canadian with all the answers; those who take life lessons from the Bodega Boys; and those who believe that, after a movie and a revival, the truth is still out there.
The Answer Is…: Reflections On My Life by Alex Trebek
The late Alex Trebek’s memoir, The Answer Is…: Reflections On My Life, is a more pertinent read than ever. His was a life extraordinarily well lived, one that included a remarkable 37-year tenure as the host of Jeopardy!. Trebek started his career by making the most of Canadian Broadcasting Corporation opportunities, but he eventually came to foster a love of knowledge in audiences the world over. That intellectual curiosity should lead those viewers to this memoir, which is packed with anecdotes and Trebek’s thoughts on some of the show’s most memorable contestants. The Answer Is… is bound to give the TV lover in your life a new way to appreciate the medium.
List price $26, plus shipping; available via IndieBound and other online book retailers (if you’re going independent, be sure to order early).
Steven Universe: The Complete Collection
Whether you’re making a return trip to Beach City or visiting for the first time, Steven Universe: The Complete Collection promises 30-plus hours of singalongs, emotionally resonant storytelling, irrepressible warmth, and daring adventures. You could stream the show, but The Complete Collection offers pages upon pages of custom-made art by Chromosphere along with 160 episodes. This DVD plenty of bonus content: minisodes, animatics, commentary for selected episodes, videos, and a singalong version of Steven Universe: The Movie. Seriously, if you’re not staging an at-home production of “Who We Are” by the end of your watch, we’ll eat our cheeseburger backpacks.
$74.99, plus shipping, at Target, Best Buy, and Amazon; also available for purchase at Warner Bros. Shop
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Complete Collection
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries is a bit like Hart To Hart, if Jonathan Hart died and Jennifer Hart continued their “wealthy people who solve crimes on vacation” work on her own. But the show is actually based on Kerry Greenwood’s historical mystery novels: Essie Davis stars as the forward-thinking Phryne Fisher, a very clever, very stylish (and rich) private detective who investigates crimes in the midst of the burgeoning women’s movement. You could pick up a subscription to Acorn TV ($59.99/year) and stream at your leisure, but this Complete Collection comes with magnetic dolls that’ll let you take Miss Fisher from tracking murderers by day to finding them guilty by night (with some great hat selections).
$119.99, plus shipping, at Acorn Online; also available at PBS.org
God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons From The Bronx by Desus & Mero
It’s the end of the year, and maybe you’re feeling more than a little worse for wear. You look for a new episode of Desus & Mero, the late-night talk show equivalent of talking shit with your friends on your stoop, but somehow, you’ve already watched every new installment on Showtime (to say nothing of the Viceland iteration). Thankfully, the Bodega Boys put together a collection of life lessons and Bronx bon mots in God-Level Knowledge Darts, a ripping read that should tide you over until season three premieres (sometime in the future), and help you navigate the socially distant holiday season. When a group of 10 or more people shows up at your house trying to throw an impromptu Christmas dinner, you’ll know what to say to them.
List price $26, plus shipping; available via IndieBound and other online book retailers (if you’re going independent, be sure to order early).
The Captains Collection
Generations of Star Trek captains meet to discuss the creation and evolution of Gene Roddenberry’s groundbreaking sci-fi franchise in Shout Factory!’s The Captains Collection, a series of documentaries. William Shatner, who helped launch the series in 1965 as the original James T. Kirk, interviews all the captains who have come since: Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Avery Brooks (Benjamin Sisko), Kate Mulgrew (Kathryn Janeway), Scott Bakula (Jonathan Archer), and Chris Pine (who plays the Kelvin timeline Kirk.) The five-disc Captains Collection includes a making-of documentary (for those who really want to go down the wormhole, er, rabbithole), “close-ups” with the actors, and a bonus disc loaded with extras, including interviews with Walter Koenig, Melissa Snodgrass, and Ira Steven Behr.
$74.98, plus shipping, via Shout! Factory
The X-Files: The Official Archives: Cryptids, Biological Anomalies, And Parapsychic Phenomena
Threatening to “expose the truth” under the Christmas tree is a loaded proposition in today’s political climate. But The X-Files: The Official Archives harkens back to a more innocent—and much more fun—era of extraterrestrial cover-ups and cryptozoological phenomena. Arranged as a series of case files in the style of Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier, this book allows fans to pore over the evidence from 50 classic X-Files episodes, including season three’s “Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose” and season four’s “Home.” (There’s also the chupacabra episode, but that’s okay.) The emphasis here is on monsters of the week rather than the series’ overarching mythology, with clippings and commentary from Agents Mulder and Scully “stapled” to the pages of reports “damaged” in the fire set by the Cigarette-Smoking Man in the season five finale.
List price $50, plus shipping; available via IndieBound and other online book retailers (if you’re going independent, be sure to order early).
Schitt’s Creek: The Complete Collection
Aw, David—you could give the TV lover in your life the gift of a trip to Schitt’s Creek, where the incredibly flawed and big-hearted Rose family held court for six seasons of this Pop TV series. This father-son joint (from Eugene Levy and Dan Levy) just cleaned up at the Emmys, and you can revisit all of those award-winning moments along with bloopers, deleted scenes, “Behind The Episode” segments, and the Schitt’s Creek Farewell documentary. Schitt’s Creek: The Complete Collection—for when “A Little Bit Alexis” is simply not enough.
$74.99, plus shipping, at Target, Best Buy, and Amazon; also available for purchase at Warner Bros. Shop
