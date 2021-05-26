Bruce McCulloch, Scott Thompson, Mark McKinney, Kevin McDonald, and Dave Foley Photo : Jason Kempin ( Getty Images )

It’s been more than a year since we last heard from our favorite Canadian sketch group, The Kids In The Hall. In March 2020, Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson announced that they would revive their groundbreaking sketch series for an eight-episode run on Amazon. Well, bust out the wigs because they’re back. Earlier today, one of the Kids, Dave Foley (one of the Daves I know, I know), announced that the series had, indeed, begun production.

“The show your grandparents wouldn’t let you watch is back,” tweeted Foley. “Filming has begun on The Kids in the Hall’s 8-episode Amazon Original series in Toronto.”

Foley also included a picture of the Kids all in the same space, so don’t expect the kind of Josh Gad-hosted Zoom reunion we’ve had to deal with for the last year. However, we could imagine Mark McKinney trying to squish heads via webcam being kind of funny.

The last time we saw the Kids In The Hall was Death Comes To Town, an eight-part miniseries from 2010. Not so much a sketch series as a long-running narrative about a Canadian town’s bid to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, which is thrown for a bit of a loop when, well, Death comes to town. Before that, the Kids movie ‌Brain Candy came out in 1996, to the delight of Kids obsessives and the disgust of everyone else.



This Amazon series would mark their return to the medium that made them famous: sketch comedy. However, they’re not out of practice. Since Death Comes To Town, the Kids In The Hall have toured extensively, showcasing new and classic sketches for fans around the U.S. and Canada. Their original sketch series, a staple of millennial sick days as it aired pretty much all day on Comedy Central, ran from 1988 to 1995, which strangely isn’t available on Prime. Apparently, Amazon can buy a whole fucking movie studio, but they can’t include the “Seven Things To Do Today” sketch in my friggin’ Prime membership.

