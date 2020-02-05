Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, February 9. All times are Eastern.
A stark look at some of the country’s recent mass shootings, Investigation Discovery’s new film In Memoriam combines real cell phone footage with survivor testimonials to tell true stories of heroism and loss in the face of gun violence. The A.V. Club talked to the film’s director, Ben Steele, as well as two of the…
Originally released as a comic series starting in 2008, Locke & Key has been in one stage or another of Hollywood production for about 12 years, bouncing from studio to studio and production house to production house. Finally, though, it’s getting its biggish screen debut this weekend, when 10 episodes of the series…
Everyone has their own focal point on Super Bowl Sunday. Some viewers are there for the halftime show. Others watch for the commercials. And let’s not forget those of us who tune in to see the main event: three hours of men in brightly colored garments, pummeling each other, for America.
Netflix’s new Locke & Key begins with a clear message: Escape is not an option. Based on the comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key tells the story of the Locke family, who recently lost their patriarch in an act of gun violence. The trauma of that event sends a mother and her three children…
“What came first, the music or the misery?” asks John Cusack’s Chicago record store owner Rob in the 2000 movie High Fidelity. It’s difficult to separate the two, as yet another of Rob’s relationships goes up in flames, and he wallows in “sad bastard” songs and traces his top 5 breakups to try to figure out exactly…
Patton Oswalt is many things. Grammy and Emmy-winning stand-up, Twitter legend, beleaguered principal, giant supervillain head, imaginary flying horse, the occasional hive-mind, a rat—the guy’s versatile. But fans know that Oswalt is, above all things, an omni-purpose geek. From comics, to music, to good movies and…
Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, February 7, and Saturday, February 8. All times are Eastern.
One of the most compelling elements of The Sinner has always been how it kicked off each season’s murder-mystery-conspiracy plotline with an inciting incident that seems almost incomprehensible from a logical standpoint. Season one had Jessica Biel’s easygoing housewife suddenly snap and stab a stranger for no…
With six seasons and a network change under its belt, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has to do a lot of hard work to stay fresh and interesting—to avoid spinning its wheels when it comes to its storytelling. Staying funny has never been the series’ problem, so in that sense, that’s the easiest part. But staying funny while also…
Despite the vast number of workplace comedies that have wormed their way across the television landscape over the last few decades, that “workplace” part has typically gotten pretty short shrift. Sure, the cops on Brooklyn Nine-Nine investigate crimes from time to time, and Parks And Recreation occasionally indulged…
It’s hard to overstate the impact Lesli Linka Glatter has had on television over the past 30 years. If you’ve ever empathized with high school mean girl Kim Kelly, gasped in horror at an office lawnmower ride gone wrong, or held your breath as Carrie Mathison and Brody go head-to-head, then you’ve seen the director’s…
Well, that’s a hell of a title, isn’t it.
Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, February 6. All times are Eastern.
“People always say it’s the end of everything.”
First things first: is the tickle-porn stuff merely the best subplot in the storied history of bananas Riverdale subplots, or the greatest thing to have ever happened to the show in a more general sense? No matter! We should all just be content to bask along with Cheryl Blossom, Toni Topaz, Fangs, and Kevin as they…
The third season of The Masked Singer continued Wednesday with the second episode of its Group A Playoffs—plus surprise guest judge Jason Biggs. This episode follows the elimination of the Robot, who was revealed to be none other than Lil’ Wayne.
Rob Cesternino knows a lot about Survivor. After making it to the final three on 2003’s Survivor: The Amazon, he returned two seasons later for Survivor: All-Stars. His torch was snuffed third that time, but Cesternino’s adventure with the CBS reality competition series was far from over. In 2010, he launched Rob Has…
As Tyler and Nina Locke, respectively, Connor Jessup and Darby Stanchfield are helping bring Joe Hill’s much-beloved Locke & Key series to life—finally. The long-delayed series hits Netflix this week and is rife with spooky twists, family misunderstandings, and youthful indiscretions. The A.V. Club talked to Jessup…
Since High Maintenance first premiered as a modest webseries in 2012, a lot has changed. The show’s DIY success led to Vimeo funding new original episodes on its platform, which paved the way for an HBO acquisition. Formerly married co-creators Ben Sinclair and Katja Blichfeld divorced between the first and second HBO…
